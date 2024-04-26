Senate Continues Discussion On Presidential Address To Joint Sitting Of Parliament
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2024 | 12:45 PM
Senator Ali Zafar says the treasury and opposition benches should work together on legislation.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2024) The Senate today commenced discussion on the Presidential address to the Joint Sitting of the Parliament.
Opening the discussion, Pakistan People’s Party Senator Sherry Rehman said President Asif Ali Zardari’s invitation for political reconciliation should be welcomed.
She said there is a need to do away with the politics of confrontation and turn a new page in politics in order to steer the country out of challenges.
Senator Khalil Tahir said consensus should be built on important national issues. He said the politics of anarchy and chaos must come to an end. He said the focus should be on improving economy.
Senator Ali Zafar said the treasury and opposition benches should work together on legislation. He said there should be detailed discussion on any issue, tabled for legislation, before its passage by the House.
Recent Stories
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched
Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace5 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security10 minutes ago
-
Speaker NA directs ministries to ensure their officials' presence in the house26 minutes ago
-
Senior journalist Waseem Shehzad robbed36 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for strict action against parents over not administering polio vaccine to kids36 minutes ago
-
By-poll of Tehsil Council Chairmen KP on Sunday; 783772 to cast vote1 hour ago
-
Naval Chief participates in 19th Western Pacific Naval Symposium in China12 hours ago
-
Int'l symposium addresses capacity building for safe, environmentally sound ship recycling in Pakist ..13 hours ago
-
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 2613 hours ago
-
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 1713 hours ago
-
Nasreen Noori’s book ‘Popatan Jahra Khwab’ launched13 hours ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib inspection team visits Excise and taxation office13 hours ago