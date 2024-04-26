Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliament

(@Abdulla99267510)

Senator Ali Zafar says the treasury and opposition benches should work together on legislation.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2024) The Senate today commenced discussion on the Presidential address to the Joint Sitting of the Parliament.

Opening the discussion, Pakistan People’s Party Senator Sherry Rehman said President Asif Ali Zardari’s invitation for political reconciliation should be welcomed.

She said there is a need to do away with the politics of confrontation and turn a new page in politics in order to steer the country out of challenges.

Senator Khalil Tahir said consensus should be built on important national issues. He said the politics of anarchy and chaos must come to an end. He said the focus should be on improving economy.

Senator Ali Zafar said the treasury and opposition benches should work together on legislation. He said there should be detailed discussion on any issue, tabled for legislation, before its passage by the House.