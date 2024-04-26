Interior Minister Starts Margalla Trail Patrol For Security
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 26, 2024 | 12:36 PM
The security measures include motorcycle patrols, mounted police (horses), and foot patrols.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 26th, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi introduced the “Margalla Trail Patrol” initiative on Friday, aimed at safeguarding the picturesque Margalla trails.
In a statement on social media platform X, Naqvi highlighted the importance of securing these trails, particularly for foreign visitors.
The initiative has garnered praise for its proactive approach to enhancing security in the Margalla trails, a step unprecedented by previous administrations.
