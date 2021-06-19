UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate Ebrahim Raisi On Winning Iran's Presidential Election

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 06:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Ebrahim Raisi on winning Iran's presidential election

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of congratulations to President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on winning Iran's presidential election.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar messages of congratulations to Ebrahim Raisi.

