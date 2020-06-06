UAE leaders congratulate King of Sweden on National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden on his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar cables to King Gustaf and Prime Minister Stefan Lofven on the occasion.