UAE leaders congratulate Liechtenstein on National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2019) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to Hans-Adam II, Prince of Liechtenstein, on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is being celebrated on 15th August.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also dispatched similar congratulatory messages to the Prince and Liechtenstein's Prime Minister Adrian Hasler.