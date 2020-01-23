UAE Leaders congratulate President-elect of Greece

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jan, 2020) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a cable to Katerina Sakellaropoulou, congratulating her on winning Greece's presidential elections.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables to the Greek president-elect.