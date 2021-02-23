UAE leaders congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a congratulatory message to Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana, on the occasion of his country's Republic Day, observed on 23rd February.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar messages of congratulations to President Ali.