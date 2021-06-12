UrduPoint.com
UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Philippines On Independence Day

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 01:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate President of Philippines on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar messages to President Duterte.

