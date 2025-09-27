UAE Leaders Congratulate President Of Turkmenistan On Independence Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2025 | 01:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Turkmenistan on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York
Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo
China launches new meteorological satellite
UAE expands tourism sector with landmark leisure projects
CPEC phase-II launched as 14th JCC ends in Beijing
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Turkmenistan on Independence Day9 minutes ago
-
GCC tourism & travel hit $247.1 billion in 20249 minutes ago
-
39,546 tourism, hospitality, aviation licences issued until mid-September: Minister24 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi, Malaysia cooperate on developing next-generation autonomous platforms39 minutes ago
-
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo1 hour ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York2 hours ago
-
Strong interest in UAE Pavilion at China’s Global Digital Trade Expo2 hours ago
-
China launches new meteorological satellite3 hours ago
-
UAE expands tourism sector with landmark leisure projects3 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed urges urgent end to Gaza war in meeting with Israeli Prime Minister in New York10 hours ago
-
GCC Secretary-General, Portuguese FM discuss cooperation11 hours ago