Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, media with Elon Musk, extends invitation to BRIDGE Summit

CALIFORNIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2025) Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the UAE National Media Office, the UAE Media Council, and BRIDGE, met with Elon Musk, CEO of X, SpaceX, Tesla, and Starlink, at Tesla’s headquarters in Palo Alto, California, to discuss the future of technology and media, and explore opportunities for collaboration through the BRIDGE Summit.

During the meeting, Al Hamed invited Musk to participate in the inaugural edition of BRIDGE Summit, the largest debut media event in the world, which will take place in Abu Dhabi, UAE, from December 8 to 10.

The meeting aligns with BRIDGE’s strategy to build high-impact partnerships with technology leaders and global innovation hubs, and to broaden avenues of collaboration between the media industry and advanced technologies—shaping a smarter, more diverse, and more inclusive future for global content.

The meeting included an in-depth discussion on data centres and artificial intelligence, which are seen as the driving forces of the 21st century and central to economic and social transformation. Musk stressed that the future of innovation will depend on countries’ ability to provide data centres powered by abundant, clean, and affordable energy. In this area, the UAE is well-positioned to play a transformative role.

Al Hamed affirmed that the UAE provides clean, low-cost energy, with advanced and large-scale capabilities in the sector and with global competitiveness, further reinforcing its readiness to lead transformations in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

Elon Musk, for his part, praised the UAE’s forward-looking vision under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and its early efforts in advancing artificial intelligence, stressing that this commitment reflects a far-sighted strategy that positions the nation as a global leader and a key partner in shaping the digital future of humanity.

Musk also commended the significant efforts of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council, highlighting his dedication to forging strategic partnerships and investments that strengthen the UAE’s position as a global center for advanced technology. He further underscored the pioneering role of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence in consolidating the UAE’s standing as a hub for technology and innovation.

During a tour of the Optimus robotics lab, where Elon Musk accompanied Al Hamed, the next wave of the digital revolution became clear. Robotics is no longer science fiction; it is a present reality opening new horizons for transformation and innovation. It is redefining what it means to be creative and active in the digital age.

The discussions highlighted the importance of striking a balance between rapid innovation and regulatory frameworks that safeguard ethical values. Both sides emphasised the need to establish a global framework for the responsible use of AI in content creation, regulation, and distribution to ensure credibility and foster public trust.

The meeting also extended beyond technology to principles and future outlooks. The two sides discussed the next generation of AI models, particularly Grok 5, which Musk envisions as more powerful, more curious, and more adaptive. He sees it as more closely aligned with human creativity and a true partner in addressing civilisational challenges.

The meeting further focused on the UAE’s integrated ecosystem for supporting media and technology enterprises, including advanced digital infrastructure, flexible legislation and an innovation-driven environment that attracts global talent, strengthening the country’s status as a Primary hub for the future of media and technology.

Opportunities were also explored for cooperation between UAE institutions and Musk’s companies in areas such as media and AI innovation labs, the development of educational content to enhance youth engagement in science, technology, and entrepreneurship, as well as joint initiatives to promote sustainability by linking green technologies with media narratives.

The discussions also addressed Starlink’s role in enhancing digital presence across the middle East, Africa, and other regions, as well as the potential for expanding collaboration in satellites and satellite communication to enable reliable global access to news, education, and knowledge.

Musk also briefed Al Hamed on his new AI centre, set to launch by the end of this year, which the CEO believes will mark a new chapter in technology and reshape the digital future.

Al Hamed said: “The UAE believes that the media is a powerful force capable of reshaping knowledge and building awareness. Guided by the vision of our leadership, we are building an integrated media ecosystem that combines innovation, technology, and social values, enabling media content to become a driver of progress across all sectors.”

He stressed that global partnerships are no longer optional but a strategic necessity: “Collaboration with leading institutions enables the exchange of expertise, accelerates the adoption of innovative solutions, and delivers tangible, sustainable impact that supports innovation, and enhances the ability of nations and organisations to navigate future challenges and lead digital transformation successfully.”

Al Hamed added that the BRIDGE Summit will provide an exceptional platform for testing bold and unconventional solutions that position media as a tool for development and progress rather than a passive channel of communication. He described the summit as a space to redefine the media industry and transform AI from a tool into a strategic partner for responsible and innovative content. This, he said, will enable the UAE to take a leading role in shaping the future of media.

He also noted that the agenda of the inaugural BRIDGE Summit will be rich in content and ambition, as the platform will explore how AI and modern technologies can help reshape the media industry, rebuild trust, and define humanity’s shared future.

He concluded by emphasising that building a meaningful media future requires effective coordination between content creators, technology leaders, and business communities. He noted that today’s global media landscape is undergoing transformations that demand cross-sector partnerships that integrate knowledge, technology, and economy. He stressed that the BRIDGE Summit is designed beyond traditional conferences,and serves as a comprehensive platform that places economic and professional development, along with shared interests, at the core of global efforts to develop media and content industries that keep pace with human progress.”

BRIDGE, the world’s largest platform of its kind, is built on the vision of creating a global environment where content drives value. It recognises content as a core driver of culture, innovation, and growth. It brings together creators, innovators, investors, and policymakers from across all content sectors, including media, entertainment, AI, gaming, music, research, and entrepreneurship. Its mission is to develop an integrated content economy that leverages creativity and technology to build impactful partnerships and accelerate global collaboration in shaping the future.