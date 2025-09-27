Gold Prices Continue To Soar, Per Tola Rate Nears Rs 4 Lakh
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2025 | 05:09 PM
Gold price in Pakistan surged by Rs 1,900 per tola, reaching Rs 397,700, while global rates rose $19 to $3,759 per ounce.
KARACHI : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27, 2025) Gold prices in Pakistan recorded another sharp rise on Friday. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the per tola rate jumped by Rs 1,900 to Rs 397,700, while 10 grams increased by Rs 1,629 to Rs 340,963.
In the international market, gold also gained $19, reaching $3,759 per ounce.
Recent Stories
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment
Sameer Anjaan reveals Salman Khan’s emotional struggles during tere Naam
Trump urges U.S. firms to invest in Pakistan: PM Shehbaz
Oppo A6 Pro Launches in Pakistan with Largest 7000mah Battery and Pro Smooth Per ..
Agenda that the Azad Kashmir Action Committee is trying to convey at this time i ..
AI takes centre stage at China's Global Digital Trade Expo
Diljit Dosanjh slams ban on Sardaar Ji 3, questions double standards
Trophy photoshoot between Pakistan and India captains uncertain Ahead of Asia Cu ..
Hunza traders end 68-day Sit-in after deal
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago in New York
More Stories From Business
-
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh1 minute ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs1,900 to Rs397,700 per tola1 hour ago
-
Ahsan seeks 10,000 PhD scholarships for Pakistani students, ASEAN-level trade access under CPEC 2.01 hour ago
-
CPEC phase-II launched as 14th JCC ends in Beijing7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 20259 hours ago
-
Pak–Sri Lanka economic ties set to touch new heights: High Commissioner18 hours ago
-
FBR removes estimated market value column from income tax return form 202518 hours ago
-
NPC establishes 2-day tax facilitation desk for journalists20 hours ago
-
PSX launches EOD Market Data on Deutsche Borse AG Data Shop21 hours ago
-
Call for public consultation on draft additions to guidelines on ESG disclosures for listed companie ..21 hours ago
-
44-day Patriotic War, causes restoration of territorial, ideological integrity of Azerbaijan: envoy20 hours ago