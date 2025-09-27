Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh

(@Abdulla99267510)

Gold price in Pakistan surged by Rs 1,900 per tola, reaching Rs 397,700, while global rates rose $19 to $3,759 per ounce.

KARACHI : (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27, 2025) Gold prices in Pakistan recorded another sharp rise on Friday. According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association, the per tola rate jumped by Rs 1,900 to Rs 397,700, while 10 grams increased by Rs 1,629 to Rs 340,963.

In the international market, gold also gained $19, reaching $3,759 per ounce.