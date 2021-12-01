UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Congratulate Romanian President On National Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 09:45 PM

UAE leaders congratulate Romanian President on National Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2021) ABU DHABI, 1st December 2021(WAM) - President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Klaus Werner Iohannis of Romania, on the occasion of his country's National Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar messages to the Romanian President.

