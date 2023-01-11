UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, on the anniversary of his accession to power.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, dispatched a similar message to Sultan Haitham on the occasion.