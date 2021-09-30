UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaders Offer Condolences To King Salman On Death Of Princess Hala Bint Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

UAE leaders offer condolences to King Salman on death of Princess Hala bint Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Princess Hala bint Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, sent similar cables of condolences to King Salman.

