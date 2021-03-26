UAE leaders send condolences to President El-Sisi for victims after two trains collide in Egypt

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a cable of condolences to Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi, President of Egypt, for the victims of the collision between two passenger trains in Sohag governorate in Upper Egypt.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, have also dispatched similar cables of condolences to the Egyptian President.