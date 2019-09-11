The UAE ranked first among West Asian and North African countries in the area of e-commerce in 2018, according to the "2018 E-Commerce Index" issued by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Sep, 2019) The UAE ranked first among West Asian and North African countries in the area of e-commerce in 2018, according to the "2018 E-Commerce Index" issued by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, UNCTAD.

The UAE led the "Company to Consumer" category, which relates to e-business transactions among companies and consumers, added the report, which categorised e-business processes into six categories based on trading parties, "Company to Company," "Company to Consumer," "Company to Government," "Consumer to Government," "Consumer to Company" and "Consumer to Consumer."

The report also pointed out that the UAE maintained its fourth-place ranking in the list of developing countries in the 2017 and 2018 reports and it led West Asian and North African countries in terms of developing and transition economies while ranking 33rd globally in e-commerce under the Company to Consumer category in 2018.

The report dealt with a series of indicators related to global e-commerce and the related status of the UAE.

According to the report, the UAE ranked first in the middle East and North Africa in terms of exports of Information and communications technology,ICT, services in 2018, and eighth globally on the same index.

In terms of imports of telecommunications services in the same year, the UAE ranked second globally behind the United States, US.

UNCTAD's E-commerce Index 2018 ranks 151 countries for their readiness and capacity to support online trade.UNCTAD’s work on Measuring E-commerce and the Digital Economy aims to build the capacity of countries to produce official statistics on e-commerce and the digital economy, and that can be used to guide policy making.