UrduPoint.com

UAE Maritime Week Supports MOEI's ‘She Of Calibre’ Initiative

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 08:45 PM

UAE Maritime Week supports MOEI&#039;s ‘She of Calibre’ initiative

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) DUBAI, 17th May, 2023 (WAM) – In support of the "She of Calibre" initiative launched by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) last year and in commemoration of the International Day for Women in Maritime, the UAE Maritime Week organised the "Women in Maritime business Excellence Roundtable." This event took place on the second day of the Week's flagship event, Seatrade Maritime Logistics middle East (SMLME), and featured the participation of highly accomplished female professionals who have played a pivotal role in transforming the maritime sector at local, regional, and global levels.

The roundtable served as a platform to address the need for empowering women in the maritime industry. It focused on strategies and initiatives aimed at increasing female representation across all levels of the workforce. The discussions centered on breaking down barriers, promoting diversity, and advocating for gender parity in a traditionally male-dominated field. Moreover, the event highlighted the valuable contributions women can make to the industry through their unique perspectives and skillsets.

It also shed light on the challenges they face and emphasized the importance of comprehensive policy frameworks to enhance their representation and professional development within the sector.

Nayana Nandkumar, General Manager, Dubai Shipping Agents Association (DSAA), said, “It is imperative for the maritime industry to acknowledge and embrace the significant value that women bring to the table. Female maritime professionals have over the years proven their expertise in navigating ships, managing ports, leading logistics operations, conducting research, and contributing to innovative solutions. Our diverse perspectives and unique experiences add immense value to the sector, fostering creativity, adaptability, and a broader range of ideas.

By recognising and embracing the talents of women in maritime, the industry can benefit from a vast pool of untapped potential. It is not only a matter of fairness and equality, but also a strategic need for the sustainable growth and development of the sector.”

While the roundtable supported a key UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), SDG 5, which focuses on gender equality, the highlight of the day was the signing of six agreements between the Ministry and esteemed maritime entities across the region for the “Blue Pass” initiative, aimed at building a more connected and digitally advanced industry.

Day two also featured the “Innovation Incubator”, which focused on the need for innovation in the maritime industry in the UAE and across the globe. The session hosted pitches from established and upcoming tech entities that showcased their ground-breaking solutions for the sector. The event highlighted the importance of embracing new technologies to increase operational and cost efficiency.

Emma Howell, Middle East Development Director, Informa Markets Maritime and Cruise portfolio, stated, "Day two of Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2023 was a testament to the importance of both diversity and innovation in the maritime industry. The Women in Maritime Business Excellence roundtable highlighted the need to increase female participation at all levels, while the ‘Innovation Incubator’ showcased how cutting-edge solutions will shape the future of the industry. As we move forward, it is essential that we continue to prioritise diversity and innovation to build a more resilient and sustainable maritime ecosystem."

Related Topics

United Nations Business UAE Dubai Middle East Sudanese Pound May Women Market Event All From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Biden Says to Be in Constant Contact With Team on ..

Biden Says to Be in Constant Contact With Team on Debt Ceiling Negotiations Whil ..

2 minutes ago
 Biden Says Will Be Meeting 'Soon Enough' With Chin ..

Biden Says Will Be Meeting 'Soon Enough' With China's Xi

2 minutes ago
 Addl. IGP visits under treatment cop

Addl. IGP visits under treatment cop

1 second ago
 DC for taking strict action against illegal paddy ..

DC for taking strict action against illegal paddy cultivation

3 seconds ago
 Russia Agrees to Extend Grain Deal in Hope All Iss ..

Russia Agrees to Extend Grain Deal in Hope All Issues Raised Will Be Resolved - ..

4 seconds ago
 Govt. plans to furnish people with latest amenitie ..

Govt. plans to furnish people with latest amenities of life: AJK PM

6 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.