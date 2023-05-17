(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th May, 2023) DUBAI, 17th May, 2023 (WAM) – In support of the "She of Calibre" initiative launched by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) last year and in commemoration of the International Day for Women in Maritime, the UAE Maritime Week organised the "Women in Maritime business Excellence Roundtable." This event took place on the second day of the Week's flagship event, Seatrade Maritime Logistics middle East (SMLME), and featured the participation of highly accomplished female professionals who have played a pivotal role in transforming the maritime sector at local, regional, and global levels.

The roundtable served as a platform to address the need for empowering women in the maritime industry. It focused on strategies and initiatives aimed at increasing female representation across all levels of the workforce. The discussions centered on breaking down barriers, promoting diversity, and advocating for gender parity in a traditionally male-dominated field. Moreover, the event highlighted the valuable contributions women can make to the industry through their unique perspectives and skillsets.

It also shed light on the challenges they face and emphasized the importance of comprehensive policy frameworks to enhance their representation and professional development within the sector.

Nayana Nandkumar, General Manager, Dubai Shipping Agents Association (DSAA), said, “It is imperative for the maritime industry to acknowledge and embrace the significant value that women bring to the table. Female maritime professionals have over the years proven their expertise in navigating ships, managing ports, leading logistics operations, conducting research, and contributing to innovative solutions. Our diverse perspectives and unique experiences add immense value to the sector, fostering creativity, adaptability, and a broader range of ideas.

By recognising and embracing the talents of women in maritime, the industry can benefit from a vast pool of untapped potential. It is not only a matter of fairness and equality, but also a strategic need for the sustainable growth and development of the sector.”

While the roundtable supported a key UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG), SDG 5, which focuses on gender equality, the highlight of the day was the signing of six agreements between the Ministry and esteemed maritime entities across the region for the “Blue Pass” initiative, aimed at building a more connected and digitally advanced industry.

Day two also featured the “Innovation Incubator”, which focused on the need for innovation in the maritime industry in the UAE and across the globe. The session hosted pitches from established and upcoming tech entities that showcased their ground-breaking solutions for the sector. The event highlighted the importance of embracing new technologies to increase operational and cost efficiency.

Emma Howell, Middle East Development Director, Informa Markets Maritime and Cruise portfolio, stated, "Day two of Seatrade Maritime Logistics Middle East 2023 was a testament to the importance of both diversity and innovation in the maritime industry. The Women in Maritime Business Excellence roundtable highlighted the need to increase female participation at all levels, while the ‘Innovation Incubator’ showcased how cutting-edge solutions will shape the future of the industry. As we move forward, it is essential that we continue to prioritise diversity and innovation to build a more resilient and sustainable maritime ecosystem."