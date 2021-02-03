UAE moving forward confidently to containing pandemic: COVID-19 media briefing

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, Official Spokesperson of the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), stated that the UAE is moving steadily and confidently towards containing the pandemic and planning the recovery phase.

He made this statement during the regular media briefing of the UAE Government on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During the briefing, Al Dhaheri stressed that the success of the National Vaccination Campaign in the UAE in achieving its objectives highlights the strength of its health system, affirming that taking the vaccine has become an ethical duty for everyone, both citizens and residents, to help protect the health and safety of the community.

Al Dhaheri revealed that as of today, 2nd February, the total number of vaccinations done surpassed 3.5 million doses, a rate of 36.04 per 100 people.

He also pointed out that despite the rise in coronavirus cases in the country, the UAE is capable of addressing this increase, through a flexible and efficient approach to handling developments, stressing that the UAE provides the best services to visitors and tourists, and has succeeded in providing visitors of all nationalities with a safe tourism experience.

The country’s significant efforts have resulted in an increased demand for the vaccine, under the framework of a national plan aimed at vaccinating 50 percent of the population in the first quarter of 2021, he added, noting that the total number of COVID-19 tests surpassed 26 million since the onset of the crisis.

Al Dhaheri further added that the precautionary and preventive measures adopted by the UAE to limit the spread of the pandemic, the campaign that provided free vaccines to all citizens and residents, and the implementation of fines against people violating the precautionary measures are all part of a detailed plan aimed at creating a safe environment and ensuring the return to normalcy.

Taking the vaccine has become everyone's ethical duty, whether citizens and residents, to protect the health and safety of the community, he further stressed, explaining that addressing and overcoming the current health challenge requires community cooperation and awareness.

"The most effective way to achieve this is to take the vaccine, to ensure the safe return to normalcy."