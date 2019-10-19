UrduPoint.com
UAE Obesity Conference Explores Latest Obesity Management, Prevention And Treatment

A local regional and international faculty of multi-disciplinary experts gathered today in Abu Dhabi for the UAE Obesity Conference, UOC, 2019, to discuss and share latest trends in treatment and management of obesity under the theme "It’s time to act upon obesity".

Mubadala Healthcare, the event organiser, said the focus will be discussions on the preventative measures that can be taken to fight obesity before it starts.

A special session will be dedicated to obesity challenges and the way forward in Abu Dhabi from a public health perspective.

The conference is a combined effort between Healthpoint Hospital, Imperial College London Diabetes Center, Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, Al Ain Hospital, and Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Ministry of Health and Prevention, and health authorities in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

Nouf Khamis Al Ali, Deputy Director of Health education and Promotion Department, Ministry of Health and Prevention, told Emirates news Agency, WAM, that the UAE National Agenda aims to reduce the prevalence of obesity amongst children and youngsters from 14 percent (as of 2014) to 12 percent by the year 2021.

The UOC meeting will feature invited presentations to raise the awareness of the obesity pandemic and its related diseases. International, regional and local faculty will highlight the size of the problem in the region and will focus on the pathogenies of obesity and obesity-related diseases and how we can overcome this critical issue.

They will discuss the global as well as the national burden of obesity, the causes behind obesity including the role of Microbiotia in addition to some of the obesity-related disorders like cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

Participants will also analyse obesity challenges, medical and surgical management of obesity, and childhood obesity. They will discuss how to manage obesity from a multidisciplinary approach as it is a chronic relapsing progressive life-threatening disease.

