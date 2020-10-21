UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing mining sector at Mining Show Virtual

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) Senior energy leaders of government, investors and specialists gathered today in Dubai to explore the future of the mining and quarrying industry during the 13th Mining Show Virtual.

Being held under the aegis of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the event brings the region's mining leaders together to share their expertise and navigate the challenges they are all facing.

Over two days, attendees will get insights from more than 70 mining and quarry leaders across a series of live presentations, and live panel debates about the industry latest technology, investment and partnerships in the light of the new reality brought about by COVID-19.

In his opening remarks, Ahmed Mohamed Alkaabi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Petroleum, Gas and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, "The agenda of the conference this year supports the efforts made to overcome the repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic on the mining sectors, especially digital innovation, comprehensive transformation and technological aspects such as smart mines, combining technology, digitisation, sustainability and finally digital transformation.

"

He indicated that the UAE has been able to consolidate its position as a leading economic power capable of transforming challenges into opportunities through which it aims to enter the next fifty years smoothly and competently, stressing the importance of joint action to overcome new challenges in the post-COVID-19 era.

Alkaabi pointed to the UAE’s keenness to sustain the business and protect natural resources that would serve future generations, in addition to providing government services with modern smart methods, including smart transformation that contributes to facilitating the completion of procedures for traders and investors in all sectors in terms of licenses, contracts, import and export.

He also explained the most daunting challenges facing the mining sector such as marketing, competition, water shortage and the cost of energy, which represents more than 20 per cent of the total cost of mining operations.

He stressed the importance of benefitting from innovation to survive and maintain market competition and the ability to market.