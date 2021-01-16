UrduPoint.com
UAE Participates In International Meeting To Develop Energy Sector

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 01:00 AM

UAE participates in international meeting to develop energy sector

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2021) The energy ministers and senior officials of UAE, US, Bahrain, Israel, Morocco and Sudan participated in a virtual international meeting to review the prospects of developing the energy sector and follow up on the recommendations made by a meeting held in Abu Dhabi in December as part of the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement, signed in the same month.

Addressing the meeting, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Cabinet Member and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said the UAE believes in the wide-ranging prospects of growth awaiting the energy sector in the middle East.

"Providing reliable and affordable energy will reinforce stability in the Middle East and drive economic growth," the minister added, noting the significant role played by energy partnerships in promoting stability in the region.

"The multilateral cooperation prospects in the field of energy provided by the Abraham Accords Peace Agreement will promote peace and stability in the region," he noted.

The minister underlined the importance of promoting cooperation between research centres to facilitate collaboration between scientists and businesses to exchange expertise and transfer knowledge.

Attending the meeting were Bahraini Minister of Oil, Sheikh Mohamed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Dan Brouillette, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Energy, Yuval Steinitz, Israel's Minister of Energy, Egyptian Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister, Tariq al-Mulla, Aziz Rabbah, Morocco's Minister of Energy, Mines and Environment, and Sudan's Acting Minister of Energy and Mining, Khairi Abdul-Rahman.

