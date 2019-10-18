UAE participating in 7th Military World Games in China

UAE Ministry of Defence, attended the opening ceremony of the 7th Military World Games, which was officially launched by Chinese President, Xi Jinping, at the Wuhan Sports Centre on Friday.

Organised by the International Military Sports Council, CISM, for the first time in China, the ten-day multi-sport military Olympics attracts nearly 10,000 athletes from the armed forces of more than 100 countries who compete across 35 disciplines. The event was first held in Rome in 1995.

Al Dhaheri said the UAE team will participate in five sports: parachuting, athletics, military pentathlon, orienteering and shooting.

The UAE participation, he noted, confirms the premise that military sports promote bonds of friendship and fraternity between armed forces across the world.