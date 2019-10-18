UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Participating In 7th Military World Games In China

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 08:45 PM

UAE participating in 7th Military World Games in China

UAE Ministry of Defence, attended the opening ceremony of the 7th Military World Games, which was officially launched by Chinese President, Xi Jinping, at the Wuhan Sports Centre on Friday.

Organised by the International Military Sports Council, CISM, for the first time in China, the ten-day multi-sport military Olympics attracts nearly 10,000 athletes from the armed forces of more than 100 countries who compete across 35 disciplines. The event was first held in Rome in 1995.

Al Dhaheri said the UAE team will participate in five sports: parachuting, athletics, military pentathlon, orienteering and shooting.

The UAE participation, he noted, confirms the premise that military sports promote bonds of friendship and fraternity between armed forces across the world.

Related Topics

World Sports China UAE Wuhan Rome Olympics Event From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Japanese Lawmakers Pay Visit to Controversial Yasu ..

6 minutes ago

Model Courts dispose of 717 cases in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago

EOBI serving 25,000 retired officials in Multan re ..

6 minutes ago

Despite having enough food, humanity risks hunger ..

6 minutes ago

Lampard unhappy with France over Kante injury

6 minutes ago

Macron says does not want further Brexit delay

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.