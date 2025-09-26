UAE Pavilion At Expo 2025 Osaka Surpasses 4 Million Visitors
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 01:30 PM
OSAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) The UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka–Kansai has welcomed more than four million visitors, making it one of the most popular national pavilions at the event.
The milestone follows the recent UAE Day celebrations at Expo 2025 Osaka, which featured cultural performances and high-level participation led by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, alongside senior officials from the UAE, Japan and Expo leadership.
To mark the achievement, the UAE Pavilion organised an activity where visitors collectively coloured a giant mural on its facade that gradually revealed the number 4,000,000, symbolising shared celebration and connection.
Shihab Ahmed Al Faheem, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Japan and Commissioner-General of the UAE Pavilion, said the landmark figure reflects the Pavilion’s impact, noting it has become a space where visitors experience Emirati hospitality, engage with youth ambassadors, and connect with the UAE’s story.
Since opening in April 2025 under the theme “From Earth to Ether", the Pavilion has offered a multi-sensory journey through five themed zones highlighting the UAE’s achievements in space exploration, healthcare innovation, sustainability, environmental leadership and cultural heritage.
With Expo 2025 Osaka running until 13th October, the UAE Pavilion continues to stand out as one of the most visited attractions at the exhibition.
