Salman Khan Expresses Desire To Become A Father Soon
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2025 | 01:17 PM
Actor makes these remarks while appearing alongside Aamir Khan as first guest on the new talk show Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna
MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2025) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has openly expressed his wish to become a father, saying that he will have children one day — and soon.
The actor made the remarks while appearing alongside Aamir Khan as the first guest on the new talk show Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. During the candid conversation, both stars shared insights about their personal lives and relationships.
Speaking about his past romantic relationships, Salman admitted that rifts often emerge when one partner tries to outpace the other. “Disagreements arise when one tries to move ahead of the other, and both end up feeling insecure.
Instead, both should walk together,” he said.
When Aamir Khan questioned him about his past relationships that did not work out, Salman responded with honesty: “If it didn’t happen, it didn’t happen. And if anyone is to blame, it’s me.”
In a more personal revelation, Salman Khan shared his strong desire to embrace fatherhood.
“One day I will have children, and it will be soon. Let’s see when it happens,” he remarked, sparking excitement among fans.
The actor’s candid comments once again fueled discussions about his private life, which has long remained a subject of fascination in Bollywood circles.
