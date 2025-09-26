US welcomes agreement for reopening Iraq-Türkiye pipeline

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) The United States has welcomed the announcement that the Government of Iraq reached an agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and international companies to reopen the Iraq-Türkiye pipeline, a deal facilitated by the United States that will bring tangible benefits for both Americans and Iraqis.

“This agreement will strengthen the mutually beneficial economic partnership between the United States and Iraq, encourage a more stable investment environment throughout Iraq for US companies, enhance regional energy security, and reinforce Iraq’s sovereignty,” Marco Rubio, US Secretary of State, said in a statement on Thursday.