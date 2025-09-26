Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Meets President Of Paraguay On UNGA80 Sidelines

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 11:15 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Paraguay on UNGA80 sidelines

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Santiago Peña, President of the Republic of Paraguay, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA80) in New York, in the presence of Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their wishes of continued progress and prosperity for Paraguay and its people.

For his part, President Peña reciprocated his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, and wished the UAE and its people continued prosperity.

The two sides discussed issues on the UN General Assembly's agenda and reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and partnership across various sectors, including development, economy, trade, and other areas that support the development priorities of both countries.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah praised the growing ties between the UAE and Paraguay, affirming the UAE’s keenness to capitalise on opportunities to expand cooperation in ways that serve shared interests and advance prosperity for both peoples.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations UAE Santiago Rashid Progress New York Paraguay Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

2 hours ago
 US organises UNGA event on migration reform

US organises UNGA event on migration reform

10 hours ago
 UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitari ..

UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitarian support

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Cham ..

UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Champion

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd mee ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd meeting of 2025

11 hours ago
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot

12 hours ago
 Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections ca ..

Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory

12 hours ago
 One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electroc ..

One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road

12 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

12 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

12 hours ago
 Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bila ..

Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East