Open Menu

At Least 11 Of A Family Killed, 3 Injured In Dera Ismail Khan Road Accident

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2025 | 01:32 PM

At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson says incident occurred near Danasar when the vehicle’s brakes failed, causing it to plunge into a ravine

Dera Ismail Khan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 26th, 2025) At least 11 members of the same family were killed and three others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said the incident occurred near Danasar when the vehicle’s brakes failed, causing it to plunge into a ravine.

The deceased included women and a child, while the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Rescue officials further said that the ill-fated vehicle was traveling from Khanozai, Balochistan, to Dera Ismail Khan when it met with the accident.

All those killed belonged to one family.

Separately, in another mishap in Balochistan’s Surab area, District Election Commissioner and another person lost their lives in a road accident.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in Dera Ismail Khan accident and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

He also directed the administration and rescue authorities to provide immediate assistance to the victims’ families, reaffirming that the provincial government stands with them in this hour of grief.

Related Topics

Election Accident Injured Balochistan Chief Minister Vehicle Road Accident Dera Ismail Khan Same Surab Rescue 1122 Women Family From Government

Recent Stories

At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera ..

At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident

4 minutes ago
 Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father so ..

Salman Khan expresses desire to become a father soon

20 minutes ago
 ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in ..

ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in developing public prosecution ..

37 minutes ago
 Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first a ..

Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first astronaut with diabetes to spac ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024

UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024

52 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, ..

PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, vows stronger Pak-US ties

1 hour ago
Youth 4 Sustainability launches 'Beyond Borders' p ..

Youth 4 Sustainability launches 'Beyond Borders' programme

2 hours ago
 UAE highlights AI innovation with multi-tasking ro ..

UAE highlights AI innovation with multi-tasking robot in China

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Paraguay on ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Paraguay on UNGA80 sidelines

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan