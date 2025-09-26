At least 11 of a family killed, 3 injured in Dera Ismail Khan road accident

(@Abdulla99267510)

Dera Ismail Khan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Sept 26th, 2025) At least 11 members of the same family were killed and three others sustained injuries in a tragic road accident in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.

A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said the incident occurred near Danasar when the vehicle’s brakes failed, causing it to plunge into a ravine.

The deceased included women and a child, while the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Rescue officials further said that the ill-fated vehicle was traveling from Khanozai, Balochistan, to Dera Ismail Khan when it met with the accident.

All those killed belonged to one family.

Separately, in another mishap in Balochistan’s Surab area, District Election Commissioner and another person lost their lives in a road accident.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in Dera Ismail Khan accident and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

He also directed the administration and rescue authorities to provide immediate assistance to the victims’ families, reaffirming that the provincial government stands with them in this hour of grief.