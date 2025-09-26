PM Shehbaz Hails Trump As ‘champion Of Peace’, Vows Stronger Pak-US Ties
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2025 | 12:14 PM
PM Shehbaz, accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, holds a cordial and friendly meeting with President Trump at the White House
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday praised US President Donald Trump as a “champion of peace” and expressed hope that Pakistan-U.S. relations would further strengthen under his leadership.
A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that PM Shehbaz, accompanied by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir, held a cordial and friendly meeting with President Trump at the White House.
The prime minister lauded Trump’s efforts for global conflict resolution, particularly his decisive role in facilitating a ceasefire between Pakistan and India, which he said helped avert a major regional crisis in South Asia.
On the middle East, PM Shehbaz commended President Trump’s initiatives for a ceasefire in Gaza and praised his engagement with key Muslim leaders in New York to pursue a comprehensive peace plan.
The premier also thanked the US president for this year’s tariff agreement between the two countries and invited American companies to invest in Pakistan’s agriculture, IT, minerals, and energy sectors.
Both leaders also discussed regional security and counterterrorism cooperation. PM Shehbaz expressed gratitude to President Trump for acknowledging Pakistan’s role in counterterrorism and stressed the need for deeper collaboration in security and intelligence sharing.
On the occasion, the prime minister extended an invitation to President Trump to undertake an official visit to Pakistan.
