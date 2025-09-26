Open Menu

UAE-Zhejiang Trade Hits $16.75 Billion In 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 12:45 PM

UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) The United Arab Emirates participated today in the Digital Economy International Cooperation Matchmaking Conference, held alongside the Global Digital Trade Expo in Hangzhou, China.

Speaking at the conference, Muhannad Sulaiman Al Naqbi, UAE Consul-General in Shanghai, said that the UAE is Zhejiang province’s largest trading partner in West Asia, with bilateral trade reaching $16.75 billion in 2024. Trade continued to grow in the first half of 2025, rising 19.8 percent year-on-year to $9.34 billion.

Al Naqbi added that exports of electric vehicles from Zhejiang's Ningbo port to the UAE surged nearly 272.

97 percent in H1 2025 to 3.68 billion Yuan, making the UAE the port's top export market for EVs.

The Consul-General emphasised the UAE's attractiveness as an investment destination for Zhejiang firms, citing CHNT Group's establishment of a photovoltaic supply chain in the country to serve regional markets.

He also highlighted the UAE’s position as the most competitive economy in the middle East, supported by open economic policies, talent acquisition and significant investment in the digital economy.

The UAE currently hosts more than 16,500 Chinese trade licences and about 350,000 Chinese residents.

Related Topics

Exports China UAE Vehicles Ningbo Hangzhou Shanghai United Arab Emirates Middle East Market From Top Asia Billion

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, ..

PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, vows stronger Pak-US ties

39 minutes ago
 Youth 4 Sustainability launches 'Beyond Borders' p ..

Youth 4 Sustainability launches 'Beyond Borders' programme

53 minutes ago
 UAE highlights AI innovation with multi-tasking ro ..

UAE highlights AI innovation with multi-tasking robot in China

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

4 hours ago
 US organises UNGA event on migration reform

US organises UNGA event on migration reform

11 hours ago
UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitari ..

UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitarian support

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Cham ..

UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Champion

13 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd mee ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd meeting of 2025

13 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot

13 hours ago
 Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections ca ..

Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory

13 hours ago
 One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electroc ..

One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East