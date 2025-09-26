- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in developing public prosecution system
ADJD Delegation Explores Serbia’s Experience In Developing Public Prosecution System
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) A delegation from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD), led by Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, visited the Public Prosecution Office of the Republic of Serbia, as part of its official mission to Belgrade.
The delegation met Nenad Stefanović, Attorney-General of the Republic of Serbia, to review best practices in prosecution and judicial systems, and to strengthen cooperation through knowledge-sharing, expertise exchange, and modern innovations.
Talks focused on enhancing judicial and legal collaboration, improving litigation systems, and expanding access to justice through digital solutions and advanced technologies.
The ADJD delegation was also briefed on Serbia’s use of technology to streamline procedures and improve service delivery, while both sides discussed ways to address emerging legal challenges in the digital era.
The delegation included Counselor Ali Mohamed Al Baloushi, Attorney-General of Abu Dhabi; Counselor Ali Al Dhaheri, Director of Judicial Inspection; and Abdullah Zahran, Director of Strategic Planning and Institutional Development.
The meeting was attended by a number of Serbian prosecution officials, who delivered a presentation on the prosecution office’s structure, core functions, and initiatives to combat crime.
Recent Stories
UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 2024
PM Shehbaz hails Trump as ‘champion of peace’, vows stronger Pak-US ties
Youth 4 Sustainability launches 'Beyond Borders' programme
UAE highlights AI innovation with multi-tasking robot in China
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025
US organises UNGA event on migration reform
UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitarian support
UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Champion
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd meeting of 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot
Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory
More Stories From Middle East
-
ADJD delegation explores Serbia’s experience in developing public prosecution system6 minutes ago
-
Burjeel Holdings unlocks potential to send first astronaut with diabetes to space6 minutes ago
-
UAE-Zhejiang trade hits $16.75 billion in 202421 minutes ago
-
Youth 4 Sustainability launches 'Beyond Borders' programme1 hour ago
-
UAE highlights AI innovation with multi-tasking robot in China1 hour ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed hosts official reception in New York1 hour ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York2 hours ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Paraguay on UNGA80 sidelines2 hours ago
-
US welcomes agreement for reopening Iraq-Türkiye pipeline3 hours ago
-
UN moves to close dangerous void in AI governance11 hours ago
-
Ocean takes centre stage on World Maritime Day 202511 hours ago
-
US organises UNGA event on migration reform12 hours ago