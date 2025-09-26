Abdullah Bin Zayed Hosts Official Reception In New York
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 11:45 AM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, hosted a formal reception on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA8) in New York.
The reception, held at the headquarters of the UAE's mission to the UN in New York, was attended by a number of heads of state and government, foreign ministers from Gulf, Arab and foreign countries, along with senior officials from international organisations, and members of the UAE’s official delegation to the UNGA.
Welcoming the guests, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s belief that positive and constructive international partnerships are a key pillar in supporting sustainable development and enabling peoples to live in an environment of peace, stability and tolerance.
He underscored the importance of collective international action, saying that multilateral cooperation goes beyond addressing current challenges to also shaping the future by investing in people, supporting innovation, promoting inclusivity and upholding the values of justice, peace and coexistence.
Sheikh Abdullah wished all participants in the 80th UN General Assembly success and constructive discussions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025
US organises UNGA event on migration reform
UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitarian support
UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Champion
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd meeting of 2025
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot
Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory
One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road
Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop
Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK
Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE highlights AI innovation with multi-tasking robot in China9 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed hosts official reception in New York9 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets foreign ministers, senior officials in New York24 minutes ago
-
Abdullah bin Zayed meets President of Paraguay on UNGA80 sidelines39 minutes ago
-
US welcomes agreement for reopening Iraq-Türkiye pipeline2 hours ago
-
UN moves to close dangerous void in AI governance10 hours ago
-
Ocean takes centre stage on World Maritime Day 202510 hours ago
-
US organises UNGA event on migration reform10 hours ago
-
UN Tourism to open ‘Tourism Law Observatory’ in Middle East11 hours ago
-
UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitarian support11 hours ago
-
Maritime transport dominates EU's international trade12 hours ago
-
UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Champion12 hours ago