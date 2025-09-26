Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Hosts Official Reception In New York

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 11:45 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed hosts official reception in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, hosted a formal reception on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA8) in New York.

The reception, held at the headquarters of the UAE's mission to the UN in New York, was attended by a number of heads of state and government, foreign ministers from Gulf, Arab and foreign countries, along with senior officials from international organisations, and members of the UAE’s official delegation to the UNGA.

Welcoming the guests, Sheikh Abdullah affirmed the UAE’s belief that positive and constructive international partnerships are a key pillar in supporting sustainable development and enabling peoples to live in an environment of peace, stability and tolerance.

He underscored the importance of collective international action, saying that multilateral cooperation goes beyond addressing current challenges to also shaping the future by investing in people, supporting innovation, promoting inclusivity and upholding the values of justice, peace and coexistence.

Sheikh Abdullah wished all participants in the 80th UN General Assembly success and constructive discussions.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations UAE New York All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

3 hours ago
 US organises UNGA event on migration reform

US organises UNGA event on migration reform

10 hours ago
 UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitari ..

UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitarian support

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Cham ..

UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Champion

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd mee ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd meeting of 2025

12 hours ago
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot

12 hours ago
 Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections ca ..

Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory

12 hours ago
 One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electroc ..

One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road

12 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

12 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

12 hours ago
 Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bila ..

Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East