Open Menu

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 2025

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 09:25 AM

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 2025

Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 26 September 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.

Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 26th September 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.

Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar (AUD) 185.60 PKR 190.60 PKR
Bahrain Dinar (BHD) 746.40 PKR 753.90 PKR
British Pound (GBP) 381.50 PKR 385.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar (CAD) 202.35 PKR 207.35 PKR
Chinese Yuan (CNY) 39.47 PKR 39.87 PKR
Danish Krone (DKK) 44.15 PKR 44.75 PKR
Euro (EUR) 333.10 PKR 336.10 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar (HKD) 36.22 PKR 36.57 PKR
Indian Rupee (INR) 3.12 PKR 3.21 PKR
Japanese Yen (JPY) 1.88 PKR 1.98 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) 913.45 PKR 922.45 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit (MYR) 67.10 PKR 67.70 PKR
New Zealand Dollar (NZD) 164.70 PKR 166.70 PKR
Norwegians Krone (NOK) 28.37 PKR 28.67 PKR
Omani Riyal (OMR) 731.05 PKR 738.55 PKR
Qatari Riyal (QAR) 77.22 PKR 77.92 PKR
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 75.20 PKR 75.70 PKR
Singapore Dollar (SGD) 217.35 PKR 222.35 PKR
Swedish Krona (SEK) 29.99 PKR 30.29 PKR
Swiss Franc (CHF) 355.02 PKR 357.77 PKR
Thai Bhat (THB) 8.73 PKR 8.88 PKR
U.S. Dollar (USD) 282.50 PKR 282.55 PKR
UAE Dirham (AED) 77.10 PKR 78.10 PKR

The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.

Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.

You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 September 202 ..

2 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 September 2025

29 minutes ago
 US organises UNGA event on migration reform

US organises UNGA event on migration reform

8 hours ago
 UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitari ..

UN: Civilians in Gaza require sustained humanitarian support

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Cham ..

UAE President receives UFC Middleweight World Champion

9 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd mee ..

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority Board holds 2nd meeting of 2025

9 hours ago
Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs ..

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 11 runs to secure final spot

10 hours ago
 Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections ca ..

Nayyar Bukhari extend gratitude on by-elections candidates victory

10 hours ago
 One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electroc ..

One Dead, Four Injured as Bus Roof Riders Electrocuted on Adiala Road

10 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

Arts Council of Pakistan organizes workshop

10 hours ago
 Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

Overseas Pakistanis convention held in UK

10 hours ago
 Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bila ..

Pakistan expands global diplomatic footprint: Bilal Azhar Kiyani

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business