PSX Surges To Record High As Dollar Weakens In Interbank Market

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 26, 2025 | 01:37 PM

PSX surges to record high as dollar weakens in interbank market

At opening bell, KSE-100 index surged by 1,748 points, reaching a historic level of 161,028 points

Karachi: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2025) The pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Friday continued its bullish momentum on the last trading day of the week, with the benchmark KSE-100 index hitting an all-time high, while the rupee gained slightly against the US Dollar in the interbank market.

At the opening bell, the KSE-100 index surged by 1,748 points, reaching a historic level of 161,028 points.

On Thursday, the index had closed at 159,281 points after witnessing strong investor interest, with trading volumes recorded at 1.

67 billion shares worth Rs 55 billion.

Market analysts attributed the rally to improved investor confidence driven by positive economic signals and foreign inflows, which pushed the index to its highest level in history.

Meanwhile, the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan reported that the rupee appreciated by 11 paisas against the greenback, with the dollar trading at Rs 281.30 in the interbank market.

