UAE Highlights AI Innovation With Multi-tasking Robot In China

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 11:45 AM

UAE highlights AI innovation with multi-tasking robot in China

HANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Sep, 2025) A versatile robot unveiled at the UAE Pavilion has become a highlight of the Global Digital Trade Expo in China, underscoring the Emirates’ leadership in digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Developed by Legend Holding Group, the robot can perform tasks ranging from security and firefighting to product delivery and customer service. It captivated visitors on the opening day with its agility and interactive features, greeting guests with gestures and sign language, and even speaking Chinese phrases.

During the UAE Pavilion inauguration, Legend Group executives briefed high-level officials from the UAE and China on the robot's development, its services, and its projected role in driving future technological advancements.

Waseem Khalayleh, Brand Manager at Legend Holding Group, said that one unit has already arrived in the UAE, with plans for wider deployment in 2026, once all service programming is complete.

He noted that Legend, based in Jebel Ali Free Zone, has also contributed to the UAE’s green energy sector through partnerships in electric vehicle services and other sustainable projects, cementing the country’s status as a hub for innovation.

