UAE Pavilion Takes Centre Stage At Egypt's EDEX 2021

Tue 30th November 2021

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt's EDEX 2021

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2021) CAIRO, 29th November 2021 (WAM) - Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, attended today the opening of the 2nd edition of Egypt International Defence and Security Exhibition (EDEX 2021) by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Al Bowardi toured the exhibition and stopped at the UAE Pavilion, which is showcasing the latest products of the Emirati defence industries.

EDEX 2021 is held from 29th November to 2nd December, at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre.

It is the largest defense event in Egypt and Africa.

On the exhibition's sidelines, Al Bowardi met with General Mohamed Ahmed Zaki, Egyptian Defence Minister, Major General Mohamed Ahmed Morsy, Minister of State for Military Production and Nikolaos Chardalias, Greece's Deputy Minister of National Defence.

He discussed with them ways to enhance defence and military cooperation between the UAE and their respective countries.

