UAE President Continues Communications With World Leaders To Stop Escalation, Ensure Protection Of Civilians, And Open Humanitarian Corridors To Deliver Aid To Gaza

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2023 | 01:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan continued his intensive communications with leaders of Arab and foreign countries to stop the violence and escalation in the Gaza Strip, and to mobilise international efforts, ensure respect for international humanitarian law, and provide protection for civilians to avoid them suffering further due to the worsening situation on the ground.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed held communications with His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, of Jordan, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel.

During the calls, His Highness stressed the urgency of preserving the lives of civilians and not dragging them into the cycle of escalating violence, while exercising the legal responsibility that ensures their protection and safety, especially children, women, and the elderly during conflicts, in addition to the release of hostages.

His Highness stressed the need to urgently open humanitarian corridors to transport relief aid to the Gaza Strip without obstacles, and to facilitate the mechanisms that ensure the necessary protection of those corridors while enabling the relevant humanitarian organisations to carry out their responsibilities, in order to ensure that the suffering of civilians does not worsen as a result of the escalating violence, especially in the presence of more than two million people, the vast majority of whom are innocent civilians who are not involved in the ongoing conflict.

The discussions held also stressed the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to prevent the escalation and spread of violence, considering its serious implications for regional and international stability and peace.

The ongoing and intensive communications made by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed are part of the efforts being made by the United Arab Emirates to ensure that the situation does not further deteriorate.

