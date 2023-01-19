UrduPoint.com

UAE President Receives Egyptian President

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2023 | 12:00 AM

UAE President receives Egyptian President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2023) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman.

During the meeting, which was held in Qasr Al Bahr Majlis in Abu Dhabi, the two sides exchanged cordial talks that express the specificity and strength of the UAE-Egypt relations and the solid foundations of brotherhood on which they are based.

The Majlis was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.

H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO); H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; along a number of Sheikhs, officials and citizens.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Egypt Ajman Abu Dhabi Rashid

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn inv ..

Abu Dhabi Distribution Company unveils AED20mn investment to reduce electricity ..

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah ..

Sharjah Institute for Heritage opens 13th Sharjah International Traditional Craf ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Palau

UAE President receives President of Palau

2 minutes ago
 US Does Not Know Cause of Helicopter Crash That Ki ..

US Does Not Know Cause of Helicopter Crash That Killed Ukrainian Interior Minist ..

10 minutes ago
 DMT partners with Korean entities to promote use o ..

DMT partners with Korean entities to promote use of low-carbon hydrogen in publi ..

17 minutes ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military camp in ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military camp in Somalia

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.