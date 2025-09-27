Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Orders Urgent Flood Damage Assessment

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 27, 2025 | 05:05 PM

PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment

Shehbaz Sharif directed swift relief and rehabilitation measures in flood-hit areas, urging early estimation of crop and infrastructure losses for effective recovery planning.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 27, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to urgently complete the damage assessment in flood-affected areas and speed up relief and rehabilitation operations.

Chairing a review meeting after addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, he said the government would not rest until the rehabilitation of flood victims is ensured. The premier emphasized that Pakistan, as a developing country, continues to face severe impacts of climate change.

Shehbaz instructed Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal to closely monitor relief operations, while NDMA was asked to fully coordinate with provincial authorities.

He also ordered the National Highway Authority to expedite restoration of the flood-hit section of M-5 Motorway near Jalalpur Pirwala, and health officials to take preventive measures against waterborne diseases.

The Prime Minister stressed early estimation of crop and infrastructure losses to enable effective planning, and called for steps to promote suitable crop cultivation in flood-hit regions.

