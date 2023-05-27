UAE President sends official COP28 invite to President of Israel

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 27th May, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has sent a written letter to Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel, with an official invitation to attend the COP28 climate conference to be hosted by the UAE at Expo City Dubai in November.

Herzog received the message during his meeting with Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel.