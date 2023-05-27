UrduPoint.com

UAE President Sends Official COP28 Invite To President Of Israel

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2023 | 04:00 PM

UAE President sends official COP28 invite to President of Israel

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 27th May, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has sent a written letter to Isaac Herzog, President of the State of Israel, with an official invitation to attend the COP28 climate conference to be hosted by the UAE at Expo City Dubai in November.

Herzog received the message during his meeting with Mohamed Mahmoud Al Khaja, UAE Ambassador to Israel.

Related Topics

Israel UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi May November

Recent Stories

Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

Stop tobacco farming, grow food instead, says WHO

5 minutes ago
 Global investment in clean energy is on course to ..

Global investment in clean energy is on course to rise to USD 1.7 trillion in 20 ..

5 minutes ago
 Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit

Arabsat launches BADR-8 satellite into orbit

5 minutes ago
 Spanish School of Abu Dhabi unveils Spanish Langua ..

Spanish School of Abu Dhabi unveils Spanish Language Center

5 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation to Israeli Pr ..

Mohammed bin Rashid sends invitation to Israeli Prime Minister to attend COP28

6 minutes ago
 European Investment Bank lends €3.4 billion to c ..

European Investment Bank lends €3.4 billion to circular economy projects

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.