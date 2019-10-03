UrduPoint.com
UAE Provides 80 Tonnes Of Food Aid In Hadramaut And Lahej Governorates

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:00 PM

MUKALLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Oct, 2019) The UAE has provided 80 tonnes of food and relief assistance to needy Yemeni families in villages of Hadramaut and Lahej governorates, as part of the UAE’s efforts to ease their suffering and improve their living conditions.

The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, teams distributed 1,000 food baskets that benefitted 5,000 members of local families.

The beneficiaries thanked the UAE for its humanitarian gesture, which eased the suffering of their families, and expressed their appreciation for the ERC’s efforts to deliver aid and restore their normal living conditions.

The number of food baskets distributed since the start of the 'Year of Tolerance' amounted to 29,244 which assisted 146,220 local people.

Meanwhile, ERC teams also distributed food baskets in Wadi Dhar in Lahij that benefitted 400 families.

