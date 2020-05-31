UAE: Rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 17,932, 661 new cases identified and 2 deaths

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced that the total number of COVID-19 recoveries has reached 17,932 following an additional 386 recoveries.

The Ministry also noted that in line with its plans to increase COVID-19 testing throughout the country for the early detection of infections, particularly among those who had prior contact with infected individuals, it has conducted 37,000 additional tests.

Testing resulted in the detection of 661 new cases among various nationalities, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 34,557.

The newly announced cases are in a stable condition and undergoing the necessary medical treatment.

The Ministry also announced the death of two patients due to complications arising from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 264. The deceased suffered from other chronic health issues.

The Ministry offered its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients.

MoHAP called upon the public to adhere to health guidelines and instructions from the relevant authorities, especially those related to physical distancing, for the sake of the health and safety of all.