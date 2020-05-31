UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE: Rise In COVID-19 Recoveries To 17,932, 661 New Cases Identified And 2 Deaths

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 10:30 PM

UAE: Rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 17,932, 661 new cases identified and 2 deaths

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has announced that the total number of COVID-19 recoveries has reached 17,932 following an additional 386 recoveries.

The Ministry also noted that in line with its plans to increase COVID-19 testing throughout the country for the early detection of infections, particularly among those who had prior contact with infected individuals, it has conducted 37,000 additional tests.

Testing resulted in the detection of 661 new cases among various nationalities, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 34,557.

The newly announced cases are in a stable condition and undergoing the necessary medical treatment.

The Ministry also announced the death of two patients due to complications arising from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 264. The deceased suffered from other chronic health issues.

The Ministry offered its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients.

MoHAP called upon the public to adhere to health guidelines and instructions from the relevant authorities, especially those related to physical distancing, for the sake of the health and safety of all.

Related Topics

All From

Recent Stories

Gulf’s Red Crescent Societies initiatives effect ..

46 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi surgeons perform Mitral ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,877 new cases, 23 more deat ..

2 hours ago

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

2 hours ago

SEDD releases Annual Report 2019

3 hours ago

Government worked remotely with efficiency: Mohamm ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.