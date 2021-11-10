UrduPoint.com

UAE Rulers Attend Weddings Of Hamdan Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed, 150 Emirati Couples As Part Of UAE Golden Jubilee Celebrations

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 09:45 PM

UAE Rulers attend weddings of Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, 150 Emirati couples as part of UAE Golden Jubilee Celebrations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended in various locations nationwide and via tv circuits group ceremonies held to celebrate the marriage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Sheikha Fakhra, the daughter of Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan as well as the wedding ceremonies of other 150 Emirati couples. The mass weddings were held in association with the Ministry of Community Development on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The mass weddings were attended by Their Highnesses the crown princes and deputy rulers as well as sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries and high-ranking officials from all the emirates.

Their Highnesses the UAE rulers, crown princess and deputy rulers conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the newlywed and underlined the UAE leadership's keenness on cementing family bonds and social cohesion while preserving quintessential Emirati values and principles.

The couples expressed their sincere appreciation to the UAE leaders and delight at seeing them attend their happiest moments in life.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Marriage Rashid Saud Gold Family TV All From

Recent Stories

Expanded MRO Middle East and AIME exhibition set t ..

Expanded MRO Middle East and AIME exhibition set to return in February 2022

6 minutes ago
 DC for action against hoarders of Urea fertilizer

DC for action against hoarders of Urea fertilizer

2 minutes ago
 Govt to improve water storage, hydelpower generati ..

Govt to improve water storage, hydelpower generation capacity: Moonis Elahi

2 minutes ago
 Dubai-based company launches disruptive AC Safety ..

Dubai-based company launches disruptive AC Safety Helmet at Expo 2020

21 minutes ago
 US Sanctions 2 Members of Cambodian Ministry of Na ..

US Sanctions 2 Members of Cambodian Ministry of National Defense for Corruption ..

2 minutes ago
 '5 mln people to be vaccinated in Faisalabad till ..

'5 mln people to be vaccinated in Faisalabad till Nov 12'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.