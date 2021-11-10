UAE Rulers attend weddings of Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed, 150 Emirati couples as part of UAE Golden Jubilee Celebrations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, attended in various locations nationwide and via tv circuits group ceremonies held to celebrate the marriage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Sheikha Fakhra, the daughter of Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan as well as the wedding ceremonies of other 150 Emirati couples. The mass weddings were held in association with the Ministry of Community Development on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The mass weddings were attended by Their Highnesses the crown princes and deputy rulers as well as sheikhs, ministers, dignitaries and high-ranking officials from all the emirates.

Their Highnesses the UAE rulers, crown princess and deputy rulers conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the newlywed and underlined the UAE leadership's keenness on cementing family bonds and social cohesion while preserving quintessential Emirati values and principles.

The couples expressed their sincere appreciation to the UAE leaders and delight at seeing them attend their happiest moments in life.