UAE Rulers Condoles With King Of Jordan On Death Of Prince Muhammad Bin Talal

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:15 PM

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death of Prince Muhammad bin Talal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, sent a cable of condolences to King Abdullah II of Jordan on the death of Prince Muhammad bin Talal.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, dispatched similar cables of condolences to the Jordanian King.

