UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Sends Medical And Food Aid To Mauritania In Fight Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 03:30 PM

UAE sends medical and food aid to Mauritania in fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jun, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today sent an aid plane containing 18 metric tons of medical and food supplies to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania to bolster the country’s efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 14,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Hamad Ghanim Hamad Al Mehairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, stated: "The UAE is honored to extend assistance today to Mauritania in recognition of the country’s tireless fight against COVID-19.

Through cooperation and global coordination, we can work together to overcome these challenging circumstances and aim towards achieving a future in which public health security is a priority of the international community."

On April 19, the UAE sent a plane carrying 18 metric tons of medical and food aid to Mauritania, benefitting approximately 10,000 healthcare workers.

To date, the UAE has responded to the COVID-19 crisis by providing over 730 metric tons of aid to 64 countries in need, supporting more than 730,000 medical professionals in the process.

Related Topics

UAE United Arab Emirates Mauritania April

Recent Stories

Briefing On The Implementation Of The Preparedness ..

12 minutes ago

HUAWEI Nova 7i –The Hottest Selling Secret Weapo ..

17 minutes ago

Masdar&#039;s innovations support government&#039; ..

30 minutes ago

ADSCC installs cutting-edge medical equipment to h ..

1 hour ago

UAEU ranked 38th best university in &#039;Times Hi ..

1 hour ago

Umar Akmal’s appeal to be heard on June 11

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.