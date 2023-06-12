UAE to host Abu Dhabi Grand Slam, Arab Judo Championship in October, November

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2023) Mohammed Bin Thaaloob Al Derie, President of the UAE Judo Federation (UAEJF), said the UAE is set to host Abu Dhabi Grand Slam from 24th to 26th October, followed by the Arab Judo Championship for various age groups and genders in Fujairah from 16th to 20th November.

Al Derie also announced the establishment of a special training camp for the national team in Bulgaria, in preparation for the Judo World Masters, which will take place in Budapest from 4th to 6th August, as part of the preparatory programme for participating in Abu Dhabi Grand Slam 2023, adding that both championships will pave the way for the UAE team's participation in the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Al Derie explained that the men's judo team will also participate in the Astana Grand Slam 2023, which will be held in the Kazakh capital from 16th to 18th June, followed by the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam in Mongolia from 23rd to 25th June, stressing that the federation's programme for the next period focusses on prioritising various age groups in judo at both local and Arab levels.

He also noted the completion of the construction of the federation’s new headquarters in Baniyas East, in line with international standards and the federation's vision to meet future requirements.

He said the federation is looking forward to inaugurating the new headquarters at the end of 2023, having it coincide with the country's celebration of the 52nd National Day.

The project has now become a reality and is a true model of modernity in terms of national sports facilities and infrastructure, due to the support of the UAE’s leadership and in line with the National Sports Strategy 2031, he added.

Al Derie stated that the new sports complex offers significant added value to the sports, entertainment, tourism and services sectors in the Baniyas area, and will enable the federation to host major regional and continental sporting events in the upcoming period and enhance the UAE's international stature.

The project includes multi-purpose sports and recreational halls with world-class specifications, as well as a sports hotel and a fitness centre and gymnasium, he further added.