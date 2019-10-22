UAE to participate in 'One Young World Summit 2019' in London

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2019) A UAE delegation will participate in the 'One Young World Summit 2019', in London, UK, which will convene the brightest young talent from more than 190 countries, from 22nd to 25th October.

The participation is in line with the UAE's strategy to empower young people and provide them with an opportunity to contribute to the national development process.

Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Director-General of the National Media Council, NMC, will lead the delegation to the Summit, where he has also been selected as counselor alongside other influential political, business and humanitarian leaders such as Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister; Bill Clinton, former US President; and Mary Robinson, former President of Ireland.

The selection of an Emirati as a counselor reflects the ever-improving reputation of the UAE within the international community, and values Al Mansouri's expertise on guiding young participants.

Al Mansouri is set to deliver a speech titled, ‘The New Age of Conversation’ on 25th October, while Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, CEO of the Alliances for Global Sustainability, will participate in a panel discussion entitled ‘Environment and Climate Change’.

Speaking on NMC's participation, Al Mansouri said, "To participate in the One Young World Summit is part of our efforts to contribute in delivering our positive message to the world, review our pioneering experience in empowering young people, as well as give them an opportunity to contribute to the advancement of their country and shape their future."

He added that the participation is supported by the country's leadership headed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The NMC Director-General said that the participation of Emirati youth in a gathering of more than 5,000 young people from 190 countries, aims to equip young people with the expertise, skills and ways of thinking that enhance their concepts of leadership and effective responsibility. He added that the National Media Council has made every effort to facilitate the participation and presence of Emirati youth in such a global event.

Al Mansouri went on to say that the UAE's participation in this Summit will give UAE nationals the opportunity to discuss issues facing the world, put forward initiatives, ideas and mechanisms for their implementation, and contribute to the development of solutions to the problems facing youth globally, in addition to showcasing the UAE's efforts in development and youth empowerment.

The delegation will include representatives from several entities including the United Arab Emirates University, Zayed University, Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, the media free zone twofour54, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Emirates Global Youth Council in the United Kingdom, and the National Media Council.

Many influential, political, business, and humanitarian leaders such as Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, and Ban Ki-moon, former United Nations Secretary-General, will address guests at the Summit.

Over four days, delegates will participate in a series of panel discussions and workshops with ample opportunity to connect with young people from all around the world.