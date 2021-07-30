UAE, Togo explore expanding cooperation in security and policing

LOME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2021) Faure Gnassingbé, President of Togo, has received in Togo's capital, Lome, Maj. Gen. Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, Inspector General of the Ministry of Interior and the UAE's candidate for the presidency of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

During the meeting, the sides discussed a number of issues of common interest towards strengthening relations between their countries in security and police fields.

The President of Togo expressed his deep appreciation for Al Raisi's visit, and his country's keenness to enhance their relations.

Major General Al Raisi’s visit also included meetings with Damehame Yark, Togo's Minister of Security and Civil Protection, and a number of officials from Togo's police sectors. The meetings focused on ways to expand the overall cooperation between the UAE and Togo, as well as coordination and cooperation with international organisations to drive global efforts to enhance security and safety and combat crime.