UAE, Turkish Presidents discuss bilateral relations, regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, during which they discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields that support the interests of the two countries in achieving further development and prosperity for their peoples.

During the call, His Highness and the Turkish President exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest, including developments in the middle East.

The two sides also underscored the importance of working to strengthen efforts to achieve peace, security, and stability for the region's peoples.