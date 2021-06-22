UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Welcomes All Countries To Expo 2020 Dubai: Nahyan Bin Mubarak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 04:30 PM

UAE welcomes all countries to Expo 2020 Dubai: Nahyan bin Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, received today at his palace Ferdinand Nagy, Commissioner-General of Romania's Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, who was accompanied by Nicoleta Teodorovici​, Romania's Consul-General in Dubai.

During the meeting, the sides discussed avenues to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Romania in various fields, and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest to better serve their countries and peoples. They also talked about Romania's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The sides also discussed global developments related to COVID-19, and the efforts of their countries in tackling the pandemic to ensure everyone's safety.

Sheikh Nahyan underscored the strong UAE-Romania relations that can be seen in their collaborations across various fields.

He said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, welcomes all countries wishing to participate in the grand event, which serves to strengthen international cooperation towards securing a sustainable and prosperous future for all.

For his part, Nagy said that Romania looks forward to showcasing its pavilion themed "New Nature", noting that they will be organising a series of cultural, artistic and diplomatic events, as well as temporary exhibitions, to highlight sustainable economic growth, innovation and creativity.

Our participation will surely live up to the high expectations associated with Expo 2020 Dubai, especially after seeing the untiring efforts that the UAE put in to deliver programmes that would dazzle the world, he added.

Related Topics

World UAE Dubai Romania 2020 Event All

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler reviews archaeological treasure foun ..

16 minutes ago

Rwanda cancels weddings as Covid cases surge

7 minutes ago

Liberally corrupt dare not to be leader, represent ..

7 minutes ago

Ntamack ruled out of Top 14 final after concussion ..

7 minutes ago

Tornado kills one, injures others near Montreal

7 minutes ago

Finland, Qatar to Reciprocally Open Embassies - He ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.