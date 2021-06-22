UAE welcomes all countries to Expo 2020 Dubai: Nahyan bin Mubarak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2021) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai, received today at his palace Ferdinand Nagy, Commissioner-General of Romania's Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, who was accompanied by Nicoleta Teodorovici​, Romania's Consul-General in Dubai.

During the meeting, the sides discussed avenues to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Romania in various fields, and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest to better serve their countries and peoples. They also talked about Romania's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The sides also discussed global developments related to COVID-19, and the efforts of their countries in tackling the pandemic to ensure everyone's safety.

Sheikh Nahyan underscored the strong UAE-Romania relations that can be seen in their collaborations across various fields.

He said that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, welcomes all countries wishing to participate in the grand event, which serves to strengthen international cooperation towards securing a sustainable and prosperous future for all.

For his part, Nagy said that Romania looks forward to showcasing its pavilion themed "New Nature", noting that they will be organising a series of cultural, artistic and diplomatic events, as well as temporary exhibitions, to highlight sustainable economic growth, innovation and creativity.

Our participation will surely live up to the high expectations associated with Expo 2020 Dubai, especially after seeing the untiring efforts that the UAE put in to deliver programmes that would dazzle the world, he added.