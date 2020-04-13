UrduPoint.com
UAE Welcomes Formation Of New Iraqi Government Headed By Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 05:15 PM

UAE welcomes formation of new Iraqi Government headed by Mustafa al-Kadhimi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed the appointment of Mustafa al-Kadhimi by Iraqi President Barham Salih to form a new Iraqi government, expressing its hope that such a move will realise the aspirations of the Iraqi people for security, stability, and continued development.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, said that the UAE is following with interest developments in Iraq, as well as the challenges that the country is facing, which require a genuine consensus that works towards achieving national sovereignty and political stability while addressing economic and social challenges.

Furthermore, the UAE expressed its wish for al-Kadhimi to succeed in his duties and for political and popular forces to join hands in efforts to ensure a better future for Iraq and the Iraqi people.

Your Thoughts and Comments

